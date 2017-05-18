FCC Approves Raft of Spectrum Applications
The FCC has released the first tranche of successful incentive forward auction bidders whose applications are complete and accepted for filing. They are AT&T, CC Wireless (Comcast), T-Mobile, US Cellular and ParkerB.com Wireless (Dish).
T-Mobile was the biggest winner, bidding $8 billion for 1,525 licenses, while Comcast (via CC Wireless) bid $1.7 billion for 73 licenses. US Cellular bid $328 million for 188 licenses. ParkerB bid $6.2 billion for 486 licenses.
The application approval means the bidders have forked over their money, and there are no defects in the license applications.
Those payments were due May 11.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.