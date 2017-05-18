FCC Approves Raft of Spectrum Applications

The FCC has released the first tranche of successful incentive forward auction bidders whose applications are complete and accepted for filing. They are AT&T, CC Wireless (Comcast), T-Mobile, US Cellular and ParkerB.com Wireless (Dish).

T-Mobile was the biggest winner, bidding $8 billion for 1,525 licenses, while Comcast (via CC Wireless) bid $1.7 billion for 73 licenses. US Cellular bid $328 million for 188 licenses. ParkerB bid $6.2 billion for 486 licenses.

The application approval means the bidders have forked over their money, and there are no defects in the license applications.

Those payments were due May 11.