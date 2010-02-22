Faster Traffic Pattern for 2010

BXF: A Work-in-Progress

For the past few years, traffic and automation vendors have

extolled the virtues of Broadcast eXchange Format (BXF), a data-exchange and

messaging protocol that is designed to allow traffic systems to communicate seamlessly

with master control automation. But while BXF hold great promise, vendors says

the technology's adoption by stations has been relatively slow. More...



As the advertising market starts to rebound, providers of

the software used to schedule commercials are also looking for an upturn in

their business. As they prepare for the NAB

convention in Las Vegas this spring, traffic vendors are seeking new business

with upgraded systems that feature better reporting and analytics tools, new

support for selling advertisements on digital platforms and better integration

with automation systems. To appeal to budget-conscious broadcasters and cable

networks, they are also streamlining their products to minimize the cost and

labor associated with the ad-sales, scheduling, reconciliation and billing

processes.

"2009 was 'batten down the hatches' for the broadcast market," says

John Patrick, Harris' product director for North American media. "But the

market seems to be stabilizing as we head into 2010. There are fewer

bankruptcies with broadcasters, and a few startup cable networks are getting

financial backing."

While most broadcasters still aren't making huge capital investments, they are

budgeting for IT spending and are also looking at convergence opportunities

such as mobile digital TV, Patrick adds. He believes that Harris is well

positioned with its OSi-Traffic system, which is used by station groups like

Sinclair and new digital multicast channels like Retro Television Network (RTN).

Patrick is also bullish on the associated AdConnections sales software, used by

about 200 stations. AdConnections features seamless integration with OSi-Traffic,

and large groups including Sinclair and Entravision are now using the two

products in combination. Harris is targeting the cable market as well with

OSi-CableNet, a new traffic and billing system designed for cable networks'

specialized requirements.

Recent upgrades to OSi-Traffic include more flexibility in managing copy, more

detailed financial reporting that allows traffic data to be extracted and fed

into other business systems at a station, and improved analytics functionality

that will be unveiled at NAB.

Harris is also working to support new-media revenue streams from selling

advertising on Web, video-on-demand and mobile platforms, including

reconciliation of new-media inventory back into OSi-Traffic.

While there are customers using OSI-Traffic

to track Internet inventory, the workflow is cumbersome; Harris will address

that problem in the system's Version 8.0 release. The upgrade will give users

the ability to operate in different modes within the traffic system, including

traditional spot mode, Internet mode and VOD

mode.

"Today, you can set that up manually in the system, but you don't have the

integrations for impressions to flow back into the traffic system,"

Patrick says. "This will allow you to do contracts and billing, and do

consolidated billing [of new-media inventory] with traditional spots as well as

reconciliations."

BURYING THE HATCHET

Sarah Foss, CEO of Springfield, Mass.-based VCI

Solutions, notes that the "hatchet fell in the industry pretty

heavily" over the past year, so clients are coping with reduced staff.

They are also assessing new industry-wide initiatives like ePort in

broadcasting and Canoe in cable. "They're talking about how real [ePort

and Canoe] are, and are the systems prepared to work with them?" Foss

says.

Nonetheless, VCI is seeing more

activity in its traffic business, Foss says, as broadcast customers look to

make incremental improvements: "Things are picking up."

VCI currently counts station

groups including LIN, Granite,

Freedom and Newport Television as customers, as well as cable networks

including BET, Versus and various

NBCU properties. Foss says that VCI

has two big customer wins that will be going live with its software before NAB, but won't disclose who they are.

VCI's Verity system, which was

launched at NAB 2009 and designed

to work as a single back-office management system for television stations by

integrating traffic and master-control automation as well as sales and billing

software, should be live in the field by this year's show. VCI also has two new products in beta testing that

will be announced at NAB.

The company's flagship Orion traffic system will get a significant upgrade,

according to Foss, with "better business measurement and predictive

analytics about sales inventory," i.e., better data on sales and pricing.

By having better reporting and more intuitive dashboards, the Orion product

will allow station personnel, such as VPs of sales and sales managers, to make

decisions faster and quickly enact changes. She adds that the Orion user

interface will look dramatically different for NAB.

San Francisco-based WideOrbit has steadily grown its market share in broadcast

television since its founding 10 years ago. Its customer base has expanded from

about 400 stations four years ago to more than 1,100 today, with customers

including Gannett, Hearst, McGraw-Hill, Meredith and NBC.

Despite the economic downturn in 2009, the company's growth has continued, says

CEO and founder Eric Mathewson, who estimates WideOrbit's market share in traffic

software at about 60%. "Last year was a challenging year for really all

broadcasters, but it was a good year for WideOrbit," Mathewson says.

"We were up nearly 30%."

The company's WO Traffic product has also made inroads into regional cable

sports and new-media platforms, and counts YES Network, Fox Sports Net, cable

interconnect Adlink, Transit TV and Qualcomm's FLO

TV as customers. WideOrbit has a sales product, WO Sales, which is used by some

30 stations including the NBC O&Os. The company also makes traffic software

for radio stations, and purchased Google's radio automation business last year.

Mathewson credits the intuitive interface of WO Traffic and frequent updates to

the software as being its biggest selling points. He estimates that WideOrbit

has fielded some 45,000 feature requests from its traffic system customers

through the life of the product.

"Spot TV been under pressure for a long time," he says. "We

continue to reinvest very aggressively in making spot TV easier to buy and make

it easier for stations to monetize their inventory. This business is very

simple-if you make the end user happy, they'll tell their end users, and

they're going to recommend you to others."

WideOrbit's software was initially designed for centralized traffic operations,

so a station group could hub its traffic functions without requiring any

incremental software changes. The overwhelming majority of WO Traffic station

group clients are running on a single database.

"Typically, there's one person who handles copy and material instructions

locally at each station," Mathewson says. "But all of the scheduling,

creating logs, billing, and all of the invoicing functions are done out of a

single location."

U.K.-based Pilat Media has also been a beneficiary of the hubbing trend, with

large traffic sales to the Fox and Media General station groups in the past few

years. Pilat has picked up another major U.S. customer in Scripps Networks,

which last year began using Pilat Media's IBMS broadcast management system to

handle scheduling and management functions for five cable networks: HGTV, Food

Network, DIY Network, Fine Living Network and Great American Country. The

installation of IBMS is part of Scripps' five-year program for transitioning to

a file-based operation, and replaces the previous in-house-developed management

system.

Pilat CTO Bob Lamb says that

Scripps is using IBMS more on a daily basis, and has also started using the

system to manage advertising in nonlinear content. "At the moment, the

nonlinear [ads] will generally be a copy of the linear," he says.

"But there is a discussion of having special ads go into the nonlinear

stuff. In general, what we do find is that after customers install the base

product, they're happy with it. Once they get settled, they try to exploit the

features."

Lamb says the rollout of Pilat's IBMS system across the Fox-owned stations is

progressing nicely after significant development work at early adopters.

"We've got a cookie-cutter model now," he says. "When you go to

new stations in the Fox group, they know how to do it. We don't actually have

to do much development. They just roll it out."

As the Pilat solution is implemented across more Fox stations, the vendor has

worked to implement a business intelligence product that allows for better

corporate reporting and analysis across the group.

"The quality of data the execs get is much better," Lamb says.

"Now they can look across the stations and see that one station is selling

McDonald's ads at a different rate than another station, and ask, 'Why?' And

now they can do it from last night's data, when it used to be a week-old

report."

Pilat also intends to unveil a rights-management product at NAB that will address the complexities of managing

content across multiple digital platforms. "We've had some basic rights

management in IBMS, but now we're gong to expand that out to be a full

rights-management system," Lamb says. "With all this new-media

content, rights have become a lot more complicated to manage."

SintecMedia, the Israel-based software firm that made an unsuccessful bid to

acquire Pilat early last year, is starting to grow its footprint in North America, says president Chanan Weiss. The company,

which has offices in New York, Denver and Toronto as well

as Jerusalem and London, already counts the Canadian

Broadcasting Corp. as a customer of its OnAir comprehensive broadcast

management system. Like Pilat's IBMS, the OnAir system handles a range of

functions including sales, traffic, programming and promo management. Sintec

recently added two major North American cable networks as customers, though

Weiss won't identify them, and also has designs on breaking into the

call-letter station market.

At NAB, Sintec will be showing

several new products, including OnTarget, an airtime optimization system for

the booking and placement of spots and promos; OnRequest, a programming tool

for the video-on-demand market; and OnTrack, a business intelligence system

aimed at larger broadcasters and cable programmers.

Weiss says the new extensions to OnAir reflect the growing consolidation and

centralization of network operations. "We're seeing more and more move

into multichannel sales," he says. "In the past, every cable network

was selling its own inventory, but as larger [programmers] acquire more and

more cable networks, they're looking to streamline operations to get

advertising selling on multiple properties at one time."

Argentem Corp., a Reno, Nev.-based automation software provider that launched a

traffic product at NAB 2009, has

found the broadcast market to "be pretty soft," says president Jim

Moneyhun. The company's ATBTraffic system has been deployed by Puget Sound

Television in Redmond, Wash.

Puget Sound is using the system for its KPST

Seattle and Azteca stations, and has integrated it with Argentem's Argus on-air

automation system. Another user is independent WGCB Red Lion, Pa., which didn't previously use a traffic

system. Moneyhun says a few more orders are in place, including several

religious broadcasters.

"There had been just total freezing of purchases regardless of the size of

station," he says. "But stuff is starting to free up. We're seeing

that some smaller stations as they add more channels have to get something.

It's impossible to do traffic manually for three, four or five channels."

Argentem, according to Moneyhun, is "on the threshold" of delivering

a fully integrated traffic and automation system with direct communication

between databases, which it hopes to demonstrate at NAB.

"It's not just schedules and logs, but other systems as well," he

says. "We want to integrate operations to increase the benefits of what

should be a perfect workflow, which hadn't existed before."

While investing in traffic software has long made sense for larger stations,

the cost of such systems has been a stumbling block for smaller outlets. In

that vein, Argentem has been adjusting the prices of ATBTraffic, charging more

at larger stations and less for smaller ones.

As Moneyhun puts it: "I think we've hit a price point where a very small

Class A station, and even LPTVs, are able to afford a traffic system."