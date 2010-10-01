Fashion TV HD Hits Skies with RRsat

RRsat

Global Communications Network is providing uplink, playout and

connectivity services for Paris France-based Fashion TV's high-def

channel FTV HD. The deal puts the FTV HD on Intelsat-805 in the 1080i at

fifty frames per second format with distribution over North, Central

and South America.

Fashion TV CEO Michel Adam noted in a prepared

statement that the standard definition version of the channel had been

available on RRsat's IS 805 DTH platform since 2003 and that the

platform would provide FTV HD channel with widespread distribution in

Latin America.

"Fashion TV has now chosen RRsat to distribute

four of its advanced HD channels comprising FTV HD over North American

and to Dish Network, FTV's High Definition channel to Asia and

Australia, via Asiasat-5 satellite and to Europe, Middle East and Africa

via EuroBird-9 satellite," noted David Rivel, CEO and founder of RRsat

in a statement. "This new contract from FTV clearly attests to their

longstanding satisfaction with RRsat's unique and extensive service

offering."