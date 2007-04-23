Farmers Insurance Sponsors CNN/Travel & Leisure 'Cities' Survey

Farmers Insurance Group has signed on as the inaugural corporate sponsor for CNN Headline News multi-media partnership with Travel & Leisure magazine.

CNN and Travel & Leisure are teaming up for the magazines annual America's Favorite Cities survey, which will get coverage on Robin & Company and on Headline News, including reports from the 25 cities being rated in various categories. Editors from the magazine will also appear as guests on CNN.

Farmers will get on-air and online exposure including on TravelandLeisure.com and CNN.com.