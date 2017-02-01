FandangoNOW Debuts Short-Form Digital Series

Transactional VOD service FandangoNOW Feb. 1 debuted its first original content, Extreme Home Theaters, a series of two- to three-minute videos looking at unique and outlandish home theater set-ups.

The series is hosted by Los Angeles radio personality Frank Kramer (95.5 KLOS-FM), host of the nightly Dish Nation entertainment program.

“It’s always fascinating to see how far movie fans will go to elevate the home viewing experience,” said Adam Rockmore, chief marketing officer for Fandango. “FandangoNOW is all about enjoying the best entertainment at home and on the go. Our new short-form series complements the FandangoNOW experience, as it celebrates the most incredible home theater equipment and settings imaginable.”

The series features interviews with the designers and owners of the home theater set-ups, which range from fantasy-themed to “massive man caves with hidden flat screens,” according to a statement from FandangoNOW.

Extreme Home Theaters is available via both the FandangoNOW service and FandangoNOW’s “Extras” YouTube channel.