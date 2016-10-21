Fandango Touts YouTube Milestone, Launches ‘Indie Movie Guide’
Fandango, the digital movie ticketing and electronic sell-through service that's part of Comcast/NBCU, said its Movieclips Trailers channel on YouTube has surpassed 10 million subscribers and that it has introduced a new “Indie Movie Guide” video series with Fandango correspondent Alicia Malone.
The company said its Movieclips multichannel network now averages 442 million video views per month, with 71% coming way of millennial viewers in the 18-34 age range. The recent subscriber milestone puts Fandango’s Movieclips Trailers channel at number 69 on “The YouTube Top One Hundred Most-Subscribed Channels,” Fandango said, citing data from VidStatsX.
Fandango said total video views for the Movieclips MCN have risen 32% so far this year, and that the MCN on YouTube has generated more than 16.8 billion “lifetime video views.” The most-viewed movie trailers are currently from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Suicide Squad, Fifty Shades of Grey, Despicable Me 2, Deadpool, Justice League, Minions, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Captain America: Civil War, The Purge, and Fast & Furious6.
“Movie fans, especially millennials, are turning to Fandango as their go-to provider for the latest movie trailers, original and exclusive content around favorite franchises, and as their online and mobile ticketer,” Fandango chief creative officer Sandro Corsaro said in a statement. “We look forward to expanding our multichannel network on YouTube even more over the next year, with new content from Rotten Tomatoes.”
