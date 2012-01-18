Fancloud.com Goes Live

A new sports social media site, Fancloud.com is launching with the founders making a six month, 43-city van tour that will take them to over 100 sporting events, where they will meet with fans and major sports marketing execs.

The site aggregates content from over 2,000 sports writers and an material from Fancloud.com members who are inside of arenas and other venues, where they can share their experiences with other fans as the games progress.

At each city, the site's three owners; Terence Gelke, Ben Bjurstrom and Bryan Shaw, plan to hold over 100 partnership meetings with NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL teams while building a fanbase at the events.

During the tailgate events at the games, the owners will offer a minimum of 5,000 free event tickets to early users across the country. Fans earn free tickets based on their time spent online at Fancloud.com

"Fancloud.com is excited to provide sports fans with an uncluttered social media environment that combines the insights from the sportswriters who follow their favorite teams daily with our members as they interact and share their unique in-arena experiences," said Terence Gelke, CEO of Fancloud.com in a statement. "My partners and I look forward to enjoying the great communal nature of sports as we take in local games across the country during our 43-city, 100-plus event tour and let people know one at a time about Fancloud.com."