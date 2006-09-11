Family Guy a Favorite in Fall '07

Twentieth Television’s off-net animated sitcom Family Guy has been cleared in 70% of the country for fall 2007.

Created by Seth MacFarlane, the series—believed to be tracking at about $2.2 million per episode in this four-year broadcast cycle, with a higher take likely later if it performs well in the ratings—has recently been acquired by Fox Television Stations’ KSAZ-KUTP/Phoenix, KMSP-WFTC/Minneapolis, WOFL-WFTC/Orlando, Fla. and KSTU/Salt Lake City.

Others signing on include Hearst-Argyle’s WMOR/Tampa-St. Petersburg; Sinclair Broadcasting’s WPGH-WCWB/Pittsburgh, WBFF-WNUV/Baltimore, WSYX-WTTE/Columbus, Ohio, and WCGC-WVTV/Milwaukee; and Raycom Media’s WUAB-WOIO/Cleveland, WXIX/Cincinnati and WFLX/West Palm Beach, Fla.

Other additions encompass WVBT/Norfolk-Portsmouth and WNAC/Providence, owned by LIN TV; Acme’s KASY-KWBQ/Albuquerque, WBDT/Dayton, WIWB/Green Bay-Appleton and WBUW/Madison, Wis.; Clear Channel’s WXXA/Albany-Troy-Schenectady, N.Y., WJTC-WPMI/Mobile-Pensacola, Fla., and KSAS-KSCC/Wichita, Kan.; KMSB-KTTU-Tucson, Ariz., owned by Belo; Nexstar’s WCFN/Champaign-Springfield, Ill.; as well as Las Vegas Partners’ KTUD/Las Vegas.

In July, Twentieth Television sold Family Guy to 20 major market stations owned by Tribune Broadcasting.