Facebook, Twitter Join Consumer Technology Association

Offering further evidence that social media has been woven deeply into the fabric of consumer technology, two giants in the sector – Facebook and Twitter – have joined The Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

"Facebook and Twitter are great American companies that have fundamentally revolutionized how we communicate," Gary Shapiro, CTA’s president and CEO, said in a statement. "They have created extraordinary new platforms for commerce and innovation, fulfilling the remarkable potential of the internet. They have empowered individuals across the globe to create strong communities and share news, humor, hopes and dreams. We are beyond thrilled to welcome both Facebook and Twitter as CTA members."

Twitter and Facebook are joining the CTA mix as video apps and services become increasingly important at the respective social media platforms. Of recent note, Twitter notched a deal to stream the National Football League’s Thursday night games package.

