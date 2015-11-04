Facebook Pushes Past 1B Daily Active Users

Facebook is attracting more users to its social network, announcing Wednesday that it surpassed 1 billion daily active users (1.01 billion) on average for September, up 17% year-over-year.

Facebook also made progress on the mobile front, as mobile daily active users rose 27%, to 894 million on average.

Monthly active users as of September 30, rose 14%, to 1.55 billion, while mobile monthly active users, rose 23%, to 1.39 billion.

Facebook said it now hosts more than 8 billion daily video views, with more than 500 million people watching daily, and that it has more than 2.5 million active advertisers.

