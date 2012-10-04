Facebook Passes One Billion User Milestone

In a blog post by Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg,

the company announced that it now has more than 1 billion active users each

month and released a significant amount of additional data on usage at the

social media site, including the fact that it now has some 600 million mobile

users.





"This morning, there are more than one billion people using

Facebook actively each month," Zuckerberg wrote. "If you're reading this: thank

you for giving me and my little team the honor of serving you. Helping a

billion people connect is amazing, humbling and by far the thing I am most

proud of in my life."





Other notable metrics released by the social media company

includes the fact that it had seen over 1.13 trillion likes since February of

2009.





It also reported that there had been 140.3 billion friend

connections since launch and that some 265 billion photos had been uploaded

since the fall of 2005.





Since September 2011, about 62.6 million songs had been

played some 22 billion times, which amounts to some 210,000 years of music, the

company noted.





Facebook also released some new and historic data on its

users, noting that the median age of users joining in the week that the company

passed the 1 billion user mark was 22.





That is younger than the median age of users who joined when

Facebook passed the 100 million mark, which would seem to indicate that

Facebook is not falling out of favor with younger demos. The median age of

users who joined in August 2008 when Facebook hit 100 million monthly users was

26.