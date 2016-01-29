Facebook Mobilizes, Expands Live Streaming

Expanding its video strategy while also taking more direct aim at apps such as Periscope and Meerkat, Facebook has launched a mobile live video capability for the iPhone in the U.S., with plan to expand to other markets around the world in the “coming weeks.”

Facebook, which started to test the feature in December, said users can share live video by tapping on their Update Status and selecting the Live Video icon. Facebook also lets users write in brief descriptions and select the audience they want to share it with.

“During your broadcast, you’ll see the number of live viewers, the names of friends who are tuning in and a real-time stream of comments,” Facebook said. “When you end your broadcast, it will be saved on your Timeline like any other video, which you can then delete or keep for your friends to watch later."

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.