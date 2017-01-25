Facebook Live Will Stream eSports Tourney Exclusively

Facebook Live will be the exclusive broadcaster of the 2017 college eSports tournament Heroes of the Dorm, according to tourney organizers Blizzard Entertainment and college gaming network Tespa. The tourney kicks off Feb. 15.

The tournament features teams from colleges in both the U.S. and Canada and awards $500,000 in scholarships and prizes to winners. The broadcast will be available via using Facebook Live on the Heroes of the Storm eSports Facebook page, with Blizzard offering statistics, player and team profiles and bracket information on the tourney’s website.

“Heroes of the Dorm has featured some of the most dramatic college eSports action of the past two years, and with more prizes for more teams up for grabs this year, we’re looking forward to a whole new level of competition,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and co-founder of Blizzard Entertainment, in a statement. “We’re also excited to be working with Facebook this year to bring more live Heroes of the Dorm play to more viewers around the world than ever before.”

Paired with the tournament are Heroes of the Dorm Bracket and the Heroes of the Dorm Pick ‘em challenges, with the top 500 entries in the former winning prizes and one winner in the latter taking home $10,000.