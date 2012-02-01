Facebook Files for $5 Billion IPO

Facebook has released documents for its long-expected initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to value the company at somewhere between $75 billion and $100 billion.

In its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the social media giant said it was seeking to raise $5 billion, but the Wall Street Journal is reporting that the number is likely to rise to $10 billion when it goes to market in the spring.

The filing showed revenues of $3.71 billion in 2011, up from $1.97 billion in 2010 and $777 million in 2009. Net income hit $1 billion in 2011, up from $606 million in 2010 and $229 million in 2009, with earlier years showing a loss.

Most of this revenue was from advertising, which hit $3.2 billion in 2011.

In 2011 the company spent about $388 million in research and development.

In the filing the company also reported extensive usage, with 845 million monthly active users, 2.7 billion likes and comments each day, 100 billion friendships and 250 million photos uploaded every day.

The company's filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission will be closely scrutinized by TV and media companies who have become increasingly close partners of Facebook in recent years as the social media site has become an important tool for reaching viewers and delivering video.

The filing listed founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg as owning

28.2% of the voting stock and having proxies to vote additional stock, giving

him control of 56.9% of the voting shares prior to the IPO.

In terms of compensation, Mark Zuckerberg received a base

salary of $483,333, bonuses of $220,500, other compensation valued at $783,529

for a total of $1,487,362 in 2011.

COO Sheryl K. Sandberg received a base salary of $295,833,

bonuses of $86,133, stock awards valued at $30,491,613 for a total package of

$30,873,579.

The second highest compensated executive was Mike

Schroepfer, VP of engineering who received a total package of $24.7 million in

2011.

Facebook has never declared cash dividends in the past and plans

to continue that policy retaining "any future earnings to finance the operation

and expansion of our business."

In the 300-plus page filing, Facebook listed its key

business opportunities as advertising and payments for virtual and digital

goods.

The company noted a substantial portion of revenue currently

comes from advertising, with advertising accounting for 98% of revenue in 2009,

95% in 2010 and 85% in 2011.

Overall, ad revenue grew 69% to $3.15 billion in 2011.

"Advertising revenue grew due to a 42% increase in the number of ads delivered

and an 18% increase in the average price per ad delivered," the filing noted.

Facebook also cited research projecting that "worldwide

revenue generated from the sale of virtual goods increased from $2 billion in

2007 to $7 billion in 2010, and is forecasted to increase to $15 billion by

2014."

In terms of risks, the company noted a variety of factors,

including the possibility that it could see a decline in the number of users;

the failure to introduce new products that would attract users; a very

competitive marketplace where Facebook faces significant competition from

companies like Google, Microsoft and Twitter; the migration of usage from PC to

mobile platforms, where Facebook doesn't display ads; increased government

regulation; and a decline in advertising.

The company also noted that a backlash against some of its

privacy policies posed a danger to its future growth. "Media, legislative, or

regulatory scrutiny of our decisions regarding user privacy or other issues,

which may adversely affect our reputation and brand," the filing stated.

With the company's growth, expenses have also increased

rapidly, from $515 million in 2009 to $942 million in 2010 and $1.96 billion in

2011.

At the end of 2011, Facebook had 3,200 full-time employees,

an increase of 50% from 2010, and the company noted that "we expect this growth

to continue for the foreseeable future."

The company currently has some $3.9 billion in cash,

marketable securities and cash equivalents, which leaves it well positioned to

invest in its businesses in upcoming years.

Beyond the challenge of expanding ad revenue and finding new

sources of business, Facebook will also have to find ways to make money off of

its mobile efforts which are large but have produced little money.

The filing noted the company had more than 425 million

monthly active users of their mobile products in December 2011, yet "we do not currently directly generate any meaningful

revenue from the use of Facebook mobile products, and our ability to do so

successfully is unproven."

The filing noted that

Facebook hoped, however, to exploit "future monetization opportunities such as

the inclusion of sponsored stories in users' mobile News Feeds."

Facebook also stressed the

importance of Zynga, which accounted for approximately 12% of Facebook's

revenue. Zynga's apps also generated a number of pages "on which we display ads

from other advertisers," Facebook reported.

In terms of its international

expansion, Facebook noted that it currently makes Facebook available in more

than 70 different languages, and maintains offices or data centers in more than

20 different countries but has not as yet entered China, where it faces serious

regulatory and business hurdles.

The filing also notes that there are "more than two billion

global Internet users....and we aim to connect all of them. We have achieved

varying levels of penetration within the population of Internet users in

different countries. For example, in countries such as Chile, Turkey, and Venezuela

we estimate that we have penetration rates of greater than 80% of Internet

users; in countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States we

estimate that we have penetration rates of approximately 60%; in countries such

as Brazil, Germany, and India we estimate that we have penetration rates of

approximately 20-30%; in countries such as Japan, Russia, and South Korea we

estimate that we have penetration rates of less than 15%; and in China, where

Facebook access is restricted, we have near 0% penetration."

Daily active users increased 48% to 483 million on average

during December 2011 from 327 million during December 2010. In the U.S. and

Canada, daily active users increased from 64 million in December of 2009 to 99 million

in 2010 and 126 million in December of 2011.

While the company has a substantial international reach,

much of its business still comes from the U.S. "In 2011, we generated

approximately 56% of our revenue from advertisers and Platform developers based

in the United States, compared to 62% in 2010," Facebook's filing noted.

The filing noted that "television, print, and radio

accounted for $363 billion, or 62% of the total advertising market in 2010" but

that "brand advertisers will increasingly dedicate a portion of their

advertising dollars to Facebook because the broad audiences they are trying to

reach are active on Facebook on a daily basis, because we can reach their

desired audiences with precision, and because they can spark word of mouth marketing

through Facebook. In December 2011, an advertiser could reach an estimated

audience of more than 65 million U.S. users in a typical day on Facebook. By

comparison, the 2011 season finale of American

Idol was viewed by an estimated U.S. audience of 29 million people."

In addition, the Facebook noted that at the end of 2011,

"more than seven million apps and websites were integrated with Facebook."