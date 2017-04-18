Facebook Dives Deeper Into AR

Taking further aim at Snapchat, Facebook used its F8 developer conference Tuesday to introduce an “open” augmented reality platform that initially focuses on in-app cameras.

“We see the beginning of a new platform” with AR, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during his F8 keynote, stressing that AR also needs an open platform to flourish.

“We’re making the camera the first augmented reality platform,” he said, calling it a “first step” into the world of AR for Facebook. He said the rolling out of cameras on apps was “act I,” and the new AR platform represents “act II.”

“To create better tools, first we need an open platform where any developer in the world can build for augmented reality without having to first build a camera and get a lot of people to use it,” Zuckerberg said.



