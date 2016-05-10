Facebook to Brief Hill on Suppression Allegations

Facebook executives will meet with members of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, the chief communications oversight committee, to brief them on the company's news practices following allegations by former Facebook contractors that they were asked to suppress trending stories on conservative news topics.

That is according to a source familiar with the planned briefing.

It also follows the news that Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, which also oversees communications issues, has written to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg seeking answers about the charges and what the company is doing itself to investigate them.

Facebook says that there is no truth to the reports that "Facebook contractors manipulated Trending Topics to suppress stories of interest to conservatives."