ExxonMobil Returns to PBS

ExxonMobil will once again sponsor programs on PBS, the network confirmed Tuesday.

The energy giant had been a longtime sponsor of programs on the channel, including Masterpiece Theater, but it pulled its support in 2004.

As part of its new deal, ExxonMobil will partially underwrite long-running science program Nova, produced by WGBH Boston, and news program Nightly Business Report, produced by WPBT Miami.

A spokesperson for PBS said the deal will formally start June 9 and will run through the end of 2008. Financial terms were not disclosed.