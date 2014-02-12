Extreme Reach Snaps Up DG's TV Ad Business For $485M

Extreme Reach, maker of a video ad platform spanning TV, online and mobile, said Tuesday that it had wrapped up its acquisition of Digital Generation Inc.'s TV business for $485 million in cash.

The combined company will have annual revenues of $270 million and more than 750 employees, they said.

With the deal done, all DG TV customers and assets will be transferred to the Extreme Reach multi-screen, cloud-based ad platform, which, according to the company, supports more than 7,000 "TV media destinations" in North America and thousands of online video publishers.

Extreme Reach said the deal will enable its platform to achieve greater scale.

"DG provided TV distribution solutions to nearly 6,000 advertisers and agencies," said John Roland, CEO of Extreme Reach, in a statement. "Our combined client base of over 9,000 includes most of the largest TV advertisers and all of their TV ads are now managed on our platform."

