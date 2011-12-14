Extreme Reach Names Nancy Lazaros CFO

Extreme Reach has appointed Nancy Lazaros as chief financial officer. In her new post, she will be responsible for the overall financial management of the business and report to the company's CEO, John Roland.

Lazaros joins Extreme Reach from [x+1], a digital marketing company where she served as CFO. She has over 20 years of fiscal management experience and an extensive background as a CFO. She has also been involved in leading digital media companies through their early development, from start-up and initial funding to the IPO stage.

"As the demand to deliver video advertising campaigns across media is accelerating, Extreme Reach is well-positioned to continue to build on our proprietary cloud-based platform," said Roland in a statement. "Nancy will be instrumental in helping manage our financial growth including bank financing, new capital and M&A. Nancy brings a crucial combination of traditional, online and mobile advertising experience together with a proven-track record of helping lead and manage expanding companies."

"I was innately drawn to the vision and leadership of Extreme Reach," added Lazaros in a statement. "Video advertising is ripe for such a smart, digital video platform that can simplify and enhance multi-screen delivery. Extreme Reach has developed a technology and service solution that has centralized video advertising distribution and management. I look forward to joining Extreme Reach during this period of rapid growth."