Extreme Reach, Group IMD Partner on Video Ad Delivery

Extreme Reach and Group IMD have agreed to work together on a video ad delivery service that the two companies are billing as the world’s largest for television commercials.

The partnership will allow advertisers and agencies to manage and deliver television commercials anywhere in the world on a single platform.

"Group IMD has established an impressive footprint and reputation internationally in digital delivery of TV commercials," said John Roland, CEO of Extreme Reach in a statement. "As more and more of our clients are thinking globally, we're very pleased to be able to help enable the seamless execution of ad campaigns on a worldwide scale. We have had an excellent relationship with IMD for many years and we both leverage similar cloud-based technologies, so we have a strong base to build upon."

The companies noted that in addition to the size and reach of the service, it would offer clients better analytics with a consolidated look into extensive TV data from around the world.

"Extreme Reach owns and operates the largest TV ad delivery network in North America," added Simon Cox, CEO of Group IMD in a statement. "Our partnership will enable dramatic improvements in global workflows and will make it possible for clients around the world to easily execute their campaigns across every video media outlet working with a single service.”