Extreme Reach Expands NY Presence

As part of a larger corporate expansion, digital advertising management and distribution provider Extreme Reach is moving into a new and larger office in New York City. The new facility includes an advanced video production operation that will allow the company to offer clients more services and is part of a larger corporate expansion that will see new offices being opened in 2011 in other parts of the country.

Extreme Reach manages the digital distribution of advertisements to over 4,700 broadcast and cable members of its network. The company's decision to strengthen its Manhattan presence and open a larger office and video production facility on West 35th street in Manhattan reflects both growth demand for digital distribution of ads and the growing adoption of the Extreme Reach advertising platform by ad agency clients, many of which are located in New York City.

"Our expanded New York Team and facilities enable us to scale our services and grow our client relationships within the New York market and nationwide," noted Tim Conley, COO of Extreme Reach noted in a statement. "The new facilities in New York are the first in a series of new and expanded Extreme Reach offices."