Extreme Reach to Acquire DGIT's TV Business

Extreme

Reach has announced plans to acquire the advertising distribution business unit

and other TV businesses of Digital Generation, Inc. (DGIT) for around $485

million.





The

deal is subject to approval by DGIT shareholders and

regulators.





The

move will greatly expand Extreme Reach's platform for managing and delivering

video advertising campaigns for TV, online, mobile and connected TV.





Extreme

Reach, which is headquartered in Needham, Mass. and has offices in New York, Chicago, Burbank (Calif.), Detroit, Toronto, San Francisco, Dallas, Seattle and Louisville, currently works

with more than 3,000 advertisers and agencies.





As

a result of the deal, DGIT, which is been a

major player in delivering broadcast content, ads and production services to

the TV industry, will no longer offer broadcast-related services, the companies

said.





It

will instead shift its focus to its online media and services businesses,

including its MediaMind offering.





DGIT has been exploring a possible sale

since 2012 but as recently as June had rejected an offer from Extreme Reach,

according to Bloomberg.





"Our

vision from day one has been to power digital video advertising," said John

Roland, CEO of Extreme Reach. "This acquisition is a major step in that

direction. Our platform is the first platform to leverage the same...[30 second]

commercial across TV, online and mobile."





The

companies reported that the transaction will take place in "two contemporaneous

steps" with DGIT distributing its online

business to DGIT shareholders in the form of a new

publicly-traded company and Extreme Reach acquiring the remaining DGIT business in a cash

merger.





The

acquisition will be financed by a combination of cash and debt financing as

well as new equity from existing investors of Extreme Reach.





J.P.

Morgan and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey have agreed to act as joint lead

arrangers and joint bookrunners for a proposed $475 million Term Loan

syndication to finance the deal.





Spectrum

Equity, which invested $51 million in Extreme Reach in May 2013, has agreed to

invest as much as $47 million to facilitate the acquisition.





The

companies expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2014.





Berenson

& Company acted as exclusive financial advisor and Pierce Atwood LLP acted

as legal advisor to Extreme Reach in the transaction, according to the

companies.

