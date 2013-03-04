Exclusive: ION Launches 'IONTHUSIASTS' Marketing Campaign

On Monday, ION will launch a multi-tiered B2B campaign-"IONTHUSIASTS."

Along with the campaign, the network will debut a new flagship logo and

graphics package under its "Positively Entertaining" tagline.

The campaign, which aims to illustrate what drives the

network's key demos (adults 25-54, 35-44 and 45-54) to ION, will be targeted to

advertisers through a set of media buys across multiple platforms including

print, online and out-of-home advertising. The print advertisements will feature

pop-up inserts while the out-of-home ads will be places across billboards,

subways, buses and telephone kiosks throughout the New York, Los Angeles,

Chicago, Detroit and Atlanta markets.

New York-based agency Barker DZP developed the positioning and

the supporting creative. "Their campaign truly reflected the attributes of

our viewers," said Chris Addeo, VP, marketing, ION Media Networks.

"By locking into 'IONTHUSIASTS,' we found the perfect moniker that fully

represents the quality of our audience and their enthusiasm for the ION

Television brand."

The "IONTHUSIASTS" campaign aims to replicate last

year's successful B2B campaign, "ION Delivers," in which ION

experienced a 33% year-over-year increase in revenue and saw its advertiser

base grow with 35 new advertising partners.

"ION viewers are highly engaged and unique

in their passion for the network's programming," said John Barker, chief

idea officer, Barker DZP. "They make an appointment to watch this content

live for several hours at a time, which is why 'IONTHUSIASTS' is such an

appropriate descriptor."