Exclusive: ION Launches 'IONTHUSIASTS' Marketing Campaign
On Monday, ION will launch a multi-tiered B2B campaign-"IONTHUSIASTS."
Along with the campaign, the network will debut a new flagship logo and
graphics package under its "Positively Entertaining" tagline.
The campaign, which aims to illustrate what drives the
network's key demos (adults 25-54, 35-44 and 45-54) to ION, will be targeted to
advertisers through a set of media buys across multiple platforms including
print, online and out-of-home advertising. The print advertisements will feature
pop-up inserts while the out-of-home ads will be places across billboards,
subways, buses and telephone kiosks throughout the New York, Los Angeles,
Chicago, Detroit and Atlanta markets.
New York-based agency Barker DZP developed the positioning and
the supporting creative. "Their campaign truly reflected the attributes of
our viewers," said Chris Addeo, VP, marketing, ION Media Networks.
"By locking into 'IONTHUSIASTS,' we found the perfect moniker that fully
represents the quality of our audience and their enthusiasm for the ION
Television brand."
The "IONTHUSIASTS" campaign aims to replicate last
year's successful B2B campaign, "ION Delivers," in which ION
experienced a 33% year-over-year increase in revenue and saw its advertiser
base grow with 35 new advertising partners.
"ION viewers are highly engaged and unique
in their passion for the network's programming," said John Barker, chief
idea officer, Barker DZP. "They make an appointment to watch this content
live for several hours at a time, which is why 'IONTHUSIASTS' is such an
appropriate descriptor."
