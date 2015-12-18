Exclusive: Formosa Group Launches Broadcast Post Sound Division

Formosa Group, a post-production sound company known for Oscar-winning work on films like Skyfall and its James Bond follow-up Spectre, has launched a broadcast division.

The new unit has brought in Jackie Jones as VP of business development and named Rick DeLena VP of operations

“The opening of Formosa Broadcast and the addition of Jackie to our team furthers our commitment to providing top level sound solutions for all markets,” Formosa CEO Robert C. Rosenthal said.

Jones has been in the entertainment arena for nearly a dozen years, including exec stints at Ascent Media, Todd-AO and Technicolor. DeLena was a founding partner of Pacifica Media Affiliates until its sale to Technicolor, where he served as VP of feature sound services. Since 2006, under a variety of ownerships, he has been running the sound department at The Lot in West Hollywood. In 2010, DeLena teamed up with the owners of parent company Picture Head to launch Audio Head.

Formosa Broadcast is already working with sound artists on a range of projects, including Onnalee Blank, Mathew Waters and Tim Kimmel on Game of Thrones; Michael Colomby and Rich Weingart on Nashville and The Affair; Andy D’Addario and Gary Gegan on Mozart in the Jungle; and Jim Fitzpatrick on American Dad and Family Guy.

As part of the official launch, Audio Head will be rebranded as Formosa At The Lot. The rebranded facility has opened a new mixing stage, Stage F, a redesign of the famed Douglas Fairbanks Screening Room on The Lot.

Formosa has also opened a new broadcast stage, Studio K, located at Formosa Santa Monica.