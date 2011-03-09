Exclusive: Bravo Partners With SXSW, Foursquare for‘Platinum Hit' Campaign
Bravo will partner with Foursquare on a badge for its new
music competition series Platinum Hit
when it previews the show at the South By Southwest Music and Media Conference in
Austin, Texas, next week.
On March 16, Bravo will host a SXSW panel on "How to Become
the Next Big Hitmaker" featuring Jewel, the host and judge of Platinum Hit, songwriter Evan Bogart,
Keith Naftaly, SVP of A&R for RCA/Jive at Sony Music Entertainment and Jenn
Levy, Bravo VP of development and production. Bravo will also premiere the
first trailer for the show, which debuts in early summer 2011.
"The reason that SXSW was kind of the organic fit was
because it was the first festival out of TCA and we wanted to keep the buzz
momentum going," says Julie Riven, vice president of consumer marketing for
Bravo Media.
Starting that day, fans will be able to unlock the Platinum Hit Foursquare badge by
checking into specific locations in Austin and will be eligible to attend a VIP
performance and meet-and-greet with Jewel on March 17 at the Spin Loft. The first 90 badge holders to
arrive at the event will gain access.
Following the SXSW appearance, Bravo is also looking at potential
opportunities with upcoming music festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo and Jazz
Fest, and if they pan out, Foursquare will again be considered for the
campaign.
"They're always considered in our plans," Riven says. "It
hits the right audience and it continues to allow us and Foursquare to be
creative in figuring out ways to promote our shows."
Bravo previously collaborated with Foursquare for its Watch What Happens Live New Year's Eve special.
