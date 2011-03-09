Exclusive: Bravo Partners With SXSW, Foursquare for‘Platinum Hit' Campaign

Bravo will partner with Foursquare on a badge for its new

music competition series Platinum Hit

when it previews the show at the South By Southwest Music and Media Conference in

Austin, Texas, next week.

On March 16, Bravo will host a SXSW panel on "How to Become

the Next Big Hitmaker" featuring Jewel, the host and judge of Platinum Hit, songwriter Evan Bogart,

Keith Naftaly, SVP of A&R for RCA/Jive at Sony Music Entertainment and Jenn

Levy, Bravo VP of development and production. Bravo will also premiere the

first trailer for the show, which debuts in early summer 2011.

"The reason that SXSW was kind of the organic fit was

because it was the first festival out of TCA and we wanted to keep the buzz

momentum going," says Julie Riven, vice president of consumer marketing for

Bravo Media.

Starting that day, fans will be able to unlock the Platinum Hit Foursquare badge by

checking into specific locations in Austin and will be eligible to attend a VIP

performance and meet-and-greet with Jewel on March 17 at the Spin Loft. The first 90 badge holders to

arrive at the event will gain access.

Following the SXSW appearance, Bravo is also looking at potential

opportunities with upcoming music festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo and Jazz

Fest, and if they pan out, Foursquare will again be considered for the

campaign.

"They're always considered in our plans," Riven says. "It

hits the right audience and it continues to allow us and Foursquare to be

creative in figuring out ways to promote our shows."

Bravo previously collaborated with Foursquare for its Watch What Happens Live New Year's Eve special.