Exclusive: A+E, Discovery, FX, Showtime Among Finalists for PromaxBDA North America Awards

A+E Television Networks, Discovery Communications, FX Networks and Showtime are among the finalists for the 2014 North America Promotion, Marketing & Design Awards, PromaxBDA announced on May 13.

Winners will be named during the closing night of the PromaxBDA #WTFuture Conference on June 12 in New York.

Actor and comedian Jeff Leach will emcee the soiree, which will honor industry leaders across an array of categories, including Agency of the Year and Marketing Team of the Year.

Among the top out-of-house production finalists are Discovery, MOcean, Pereira & O’Dell, NBC Sports Agency, ESPN, National Geographic Channels, FX Networks and NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital. In-house finalists include ABC Inc., Encore, Showtime, FX Networks, MLB Network, Turner Broadcasting System and HBO.

“This is our favorite time of year; we get to enjoy great work and celebrate those who make amazing contributions to our industry,” said Stacy La Cotera, VP of awards for PromaxBDA. “We’ve seen so many unique ways of reaching audiences through new forms of promotions and marketing this year that we’re sure to have some interesting wins at the show.”

For the complete list of finalists for the North America Promotion, Marketing and Design Awards and the previously announced finalists for the Global Excellence Awards, click here.