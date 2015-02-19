Exclusive: ABC News Launches on Xbox One

ABC News has launched on the Xbox One, becoming the first U.S. news app to take residence on the gaming console.

The launch is tied to ABC’s coverage of the 87th Academy Awards that will air live on Sunday night. During Oscars weekend, the app will feature clips as well as live streams from ABC’s coverage leading up to the main event, including interviews with nominees and segments on Oscars fashion, trends and history.

Launch partners include ABC’s owned TV stations and fellow Disney-backed companies Marvel Entertainment and Fusion.

Users can access up to five simultaneous live streams, including the ABC News 24/7 digital channel. The interface will be refreshed for morning, evening and weekend editions, which will feature specific content tailored to each daypart.

The app will make use of Xbox’s “Snap” feature, allowing users to split the screen to view ABC News live streams or top stories coverage on one side while simultaneously playing a game, watching live television or video chatting on Skype.

“The app for Xbox One is a major step forward in our efforts to develop new creative forms of storytelling and put ABC News everywhere people get their news and information” said ABC News VP of digital Colby Smith. “The ability to choose from multiple live streams, especially during breaking news and special events, will provide an unparalleled viewing experience for the audience.”