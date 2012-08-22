Evolution Digital, Rovi Partner on Guides for DTAs

Evolution Digital and Rovi Corporation have announced that they are working together to offer to Evolution's Universal Digital Transport Adapters (uDTAs) with a Rovi DTA Guide.

Cable operators have been deploying DTAs as a way to go all digital and freeing up analog bandwidth for other channels and services without having to deploy more expensive set-top boxes. By partnering with Rovi, Evolution will be able to offer a DTA with a guide that allows users to navigate through hundreds of SD and HD channels.

"The ability to find the TV shows you want to watch can greatly influence consumer satisfaction with their cable TV experience," said Bob Shallow, senior VP of sales and marketing at Rovi. "This fundamental functionality should not be limited to advanced devices. We're working with Evolution to add value to uDTAs in the eyes of subscribers, so that MSOs can deliver a simple device that provides advanced functionality beyond a signal converter."