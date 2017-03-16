Evolution Digital Reups With TiVo for ‘eGUIDE’

Evolution Digital, a Colorado-based company focused on next-gen video platforms for small- and mid-sized operators, said it has signed a certified guide renewal deal with TiVo for the ongoing deployment of Evolution’s eGUIDE.

Evolution said eGUIDE can run on Evolution’s hybrid QAM/IP eBOX. Evolution said eGUIDE features rich graphics and a navigation scheme designed similarly to TiVo’s current i-Guide, and that the new platform will help cable operators in the U.S. and Canada with an IP-capable alternative to migrate legacy boxes to the more capable UI, which supports a 16:9 HD format.

Evolution Digital announced the original Fan TV-powered version of eGUIDE last year. Rovi, which completed its merger with TiVo last September, acquired Fan TV/Fanhattan in 2014. The initial version of eGUIDE includes access to Evolution Digital’s eVUE-TV IP video platform, which was launched last year.



