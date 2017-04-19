Evolution Digital Nets Video Deals With Seven NCTC Members

Evolution Digital, the Colorado-based company focused on IP video transition platforms for small- and mid-tier providers, said it has secured deals with seven members of the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC).

Those operators—Docomo Pacific, Antietam Communications, Frankfort Plant Board, Orbitel Communications, Easton Utilities, MTC Cable and Wyandotte Cable TV—will start their respective migrations using Evolution’s eVUE-TV platform in tandem with NCTC’s VU-IT! offering.

Tailored for smaller operators, VU-IT! features backoffice integration, OTT apps and the TiVo user interface. eVUE-TV enables these operators to deliver thousands of hours of the best IP video on demand programming and is used as a back-office solution for integration with OTT apps and the TiVo user interface and functionalities.

eVUE-TV is Evolution’s managed IP video platform, which currently supports VOD, with linear channel, network DVR and TV Everywhere among the capabilities that are on deck. NCTC’s VU-IT! solution is currently compatible with Evolution’s IP/QAM hybrid “eBOX” and other third-party hardware, they said.



