Evolution Digital Expands Customer Roster for ‘eVUE-TV’

Evolution Digital, a Colorado-based company focused on helping tier 2/3 MSOs transition to IP video, said 23 pay TV operators are now on board with its eVUE-TV following a recent string of deployments.



Among those joining the list are Cablevision of Marion County, BELD, DTC, LHTC Broadband, Tullahoma Utilities Board, Valley Telecom Group and Gold Coast Broadband. Previously announced partners include GCI, TDS Telecom, and WideOpenWest.



In addition to VOD, the IP-based eVUE-TV platform is also designed to support live linear TV, PPV and network DVR services. eVUE-TV runs on Evolution’s own eBOX IP hybrid box as well as some third-party hardware.



