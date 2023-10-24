‘Everyone Else Burns’ Gets Second Season on The CW

The CW has ordered a second season of British series Everyone Else Burns, which it calls an “apocalyptic family comedy.” The first season begins on The CW Thursday, October 26.

The show airs on Channel 4 in the U.K.

“Everyone Else Burns is a brilliant and bitingly funny series that is as much about family as it is about the end of days,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment, The CW Network. “There is truly no other comedy on television like it, and we are thrilled to work alongside the immensely talented writers and producers to bring the uniquely hilarious Lewis family to The CW for another season.”

The show follows a strictly religious family that believes the world will end within the decade. Patriarch David (Simon Bird) longs for the church to promote him. His wife Fiona (Kate O’Flynn) hungers for a life beyond sermons and squash. Son Aaron (Harry Connor) is a model young believer – except his drawings feature the rest of the family burning in hell. Daughter Rachel (Amy James-Kelly) is about to fall for someone who could save her social life, but also damn her soul.

Everyone Else Burns is written by Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor. Season two is co-produced by Jax Media (part of Imagine Entertainment) and Universal International Studios, in association with The CW Network and Channel 4. Executive producers include Brooke Posch, Tony Hernandez and Jax Media’s Molly Seymour, along with Mapletoft and Taylor.