Eutelsat To Offer 10 Mbps Broadband Speeds

European

satellite service provider Eutelsat is planning a December launch of its KA-SAT

bird, which it is billing as Europe's first High-Throughput Satellite. When

KA-SAT goes into service in the spring of 2010, it will allow Eutelsat to boost

the speeds of its Tooway consumer broadband service to 10 megabytes per second

for downloads and 4 Mbps for uploads.

Those

increased speeds would allow for the transmission of high quality video and

strengthen the competitive position of satellite delivered broadband against

the higher speeds being increasingly offered by cable and DSL providers. More

than 60 distributors in 30 countries already provide Eutelsat's Tooway

broadband service in Europe.

Also at

IBC, Eutelsat will be focusing on its HDTV and 3D services. It is already

handling distribution for over 150 HD channels and it is expecting to handle

500 within five years.

In

addition to its 3D demo channel, Eutelsat has handled a number of 3D

transmissions, including the launch of Orange's La 3D channel, and such 3D

events as Six Nations Rugby, the FIFA World Cup, and French and U.S. Open

tennis.

To help

handle these bandwidth-intensive services, Eutelsat has seven new satellites in

construction and scheduled for launch in the next three years, including the

W3B, which is scheduled for launch at the end of October 2010 at 16 degrees east.

It is designed to increase capacity for digital TV in Central and Eastern

Europe.