Eurocinema Inks VOD Deal with Miramax

Eurocinema has concluded a multiyear VOD deal with Miramax that will bring films from the studio's international library to the Eurocinema VOD platform starting March 15th.

Miramax foreign titles launching in March include Malena with Monica Bellucci, About Adam with Kate Hudson, Daughter of D'Artangnan with Sophie Marceau, and Dirty Pretty Things with Audrey Tatou.

The films will cost $3.95-$4.99 on VOD.

Eurocinema's VOD offering is currently available to over 35 million subscribers on such multichannel providers as Comcast, Cablevision, Charter and Verizon.