Estrella Media Promotes Advertising Sales Executives

Estrella Media said it promoted several members of its advertising sales team, including Brian Fisher, who was named senior VP, digital sales.

The moves follow former Univision and NBCUniversal sales executive Steve Mandala joining Estrella as chief revenue and local media officer in December.

Fisher had been VP, digital sales, and reports to Mandala. Rogelio Alves was named to replace him as VP digital sales.

Also promoted to VP and regional director of sales posts were Claudia Santana, Daniel Lowry, Nic Valls, BJ Perez and Reza Hariri.

Since joining the Estrella Media team three months ago, I've been impressed with the passion, creativity, and best-in-class work by these leaders," said Mandala. "With this organizational alignment, we create the framework to change and fuel the Hispanic marketplace. This team will lead and develop diverse teams who educate and advocate for the important Estrella audience. It is a strengthened marketplace with Estrella, and with this change, we will continue to shape how the Hispanic audience and content is supported by brands, agencies, and its audiences."

Santana had been general sales manager in Los Angeles and will be responsible for all of Estrella Media’s Southern California television and digital properties.

Valls was general manager of WGEN-TV in Miami. He will continue to be responsible for WGEN as well as WASA-TV, New York.

Lowry was director of sales for Dallas and will now overseer all of Estrella’s Texas TV, radio and digital properties.

Perez, formerly general sales manager for Denver, will continue to manage sales for KETD and will also oversee WESV-TV, Chicago.

Hariri was general sales manager in San Francisco and will also be responsible for KVPA-TV in Phoenix.■