Esquire Network Launches Live Streaming

As part of a larger push by NBCUniversal to expands its TV everywhere offerings, Esquire Network has started live streaming of Esquire Network’s programming on the net’s new mobile app Esquire TV Now and at esquiretv.com/Now.

The new Esquire TV Now app is available for iOS devices.

“We know that Esquire Network’s audience are early adopters who consume entertainment content as one element of their active lifestyle,” said Esquire Network president Adam Stotsky in a statement. “It only makes sense for us to make it as easy and convenient as possible for our viewers to access and share our original programs whenever or wherever they want to view them.”

The Esquire TV Now app and online site also offer on demand access to episodes of series currently airing on the network as soon as the day after airing. Viewers can also catch-up on past seasons of Esquire Network original shows.

At launch the authenticated platfroms were available to subscribers of AT&T U-verse TV, Bright House Networks, Cablevision's Optimum TV, Charter, Comcast's Xfinity TV, Cox Communications, DirecTV, Dish, Mediacom, Suddenlink, Time Warner Cable and Verizon FiOS.