ESPN's McShay Sidelined with COVID-19
ESPN NFL draft analyst was out of play for the virtual draft Thursday (April 23) due to COVID-19.
He tweeted Thursday before the draft that he was sorry to say he would be a no show because he was recovering from coronavirus.
McShay joined ESPN in 2006 as a college football and NFL draft analyst, contributing to SportsCenter, NFL Live, College Football Live, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, and ESPN The Magazine.
He had been part of the ESPN draft coverage since 2006.
