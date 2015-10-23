ESPN YouTube Channels Go Dark

Most of ESPN’s channels on YouTube are currently dark over apparent rights issues that remain as the OTT service gets ready to launch a new subscription-based offering.

At last check, several of ESPN's YouTube channels, including those tied to SportsNationESPN, ESPN FirstTake, His & Hers, ESPNU, The NBA on ESPN, Grantland, and ESPN Front Row, display the message: “This channel has no content.”

According to multiple reports, YouTube said Disney has signed on for YouTube Red, a $9.99 per month service slated to launch on Oct. 28, but ESPN is not on board yet “due to rights and legal issues.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.