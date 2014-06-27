ESPN, Univision Set Streaming Marks During US-Germany World Cup Match

Despite some streaming issues that popped up early into the USA-Germany World Cup match, ESPN’s authenticated WatchESPN app pulled in big numbers Thursday, setting a new record for the authenticated TV Everywhere service.

Univision’s non-authenticated live stream of the match also produced record figures for the network.

At its peak during the game, which kicked off at noon ET, WatchESPN hosted 1.7 million concurrent at its peak. That figure comprised streams across all the live channels delivered via the app, not just the ESPN feed of the USA/Germany game.

A subset of users reported issues with the app during early into the game, which Germany won 1-0 in the rain-soaked pitch in Recife, Brazil. Despite the loss, the U.S. team still managed to back into the single-elimination round of 16, thanks to Portugal’s 2-1 win over Ghana, a match that was also live-streamed by WatchESPN.

