ESPN, TWC Hammering Out 'TV Everywhere' Details

Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks subscribers will be able to

watch live sports from three ESPN channels -- ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU --

online and on mobile Internet devices, marking a new front for ESPN on

"TV Everywhere" style distribution.

The TV Everywhere component is part of a larger agreement among TWC, Disney/ABC Television Group and ESPN. Under the deal,

TWC and Bright House broadband subscribers -- who also subscribe to a

cable TV package with ESPN -- will have access to ESPN3.com, the sports

programmer's live sports portal that carries 3,500 events annually.

In another component of the multifaceted deal, TWC and Bright House will debut ESPN Goal Line, a new college football highlights service, available to sports tier subscribers starting this Saturday.

