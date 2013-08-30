ESPN Teams With Twitter Again for College Football Highlights

ESPN and Twitter are teaming up again for college football highlights.

Beginning Saturday, the two companies -- along with Verizon Wireless -- will launch a season-long program "Did You See That?" which will embed college football highlights into Twitter via ESPN's college football handles. The highlights will also run across ESPN's digital properties, including GameCast, ESPN's College Football App, and the ScoreCenter app.

"This program with Verizon Wireless is the largest one we've executed to date with Twitter," said Lisa Valentino, senior VP, multimedia sales, ESPN. "Sports is the original social currency, and we know few things play as well on Twitter as sports highlights. It's a great experience for fans during one of the busiest sports seasons."

The #DidYouSeeThat campaign will be supported through Twitter's Amplify program, which was unveiled shortly after the two companies rolled out an inaugural highlight program during last year's Bowl Season. A short pre-roll ad for Verizon Wireless will appear as part of a larger #DidYouSeeThat campaign for the telecom that will also include spots on ESPN channels.

"ESPN was Amplify's first adopter with college bowl games last year, so were thrilled to be able to expand the program with Verizon Wireless for the entire college football season," said Glenn Brown, head of Amplify at Twitter.