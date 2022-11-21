ESPN Signs Basketball Analyst Rebecca Lobo To Extension

ESPN said basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo has signed a new multi-year deal with the network.

Lobo will continue to lead ESPN’s coverage of women’s basketball and the WNBA.

“Rebecca is one of the best in the business. She excels on both game coverage and studio coverage,” said Patricia Lowry, ESPN VP of production. “Her knowledge, history, and passion for the game and its growth continue to make us better. She is a true asset and a highly valued member of our team.”

“Rebecca has played a significant role in the growth of women’s basketball throughout both her playing and broadcasting careers, and we’re thrilled she will continue to elevate ESPN’s coverage of both the WNBA and the college game,” added coordinating producer Sara Gaiero. “Rebecca is one of the sport’s most credible voices, consistently educating our fans with sharp, insightful analysis while entertaining with her humor and wit.”

Lobo led the University of Connecticut Huskies to an undefeated championship season in college and played for the New York Liberty during the WNBA’s first season in 1997. She joined ESPN in 2004.

“I am thrilled to continue doing what I love, calling women’s basketball games,” said Lobo. “It is an honor to be a part of the soundtrack for the games played by these incredible female athletes.” ■