ESPN Shazam-ifies Winter X Games

ESPN's Winter X Games Aspen 2012, which run Jan. 26-29, will let viewers use Shazam Entertainment's app for smartphones or tablets to access video highlights, photos, music and other content during the telecasts.

The Winter X Games Aspen 2012 air January 26-29 starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN 3D and the ESPN3 online portal. A portion of the promos for the Winter X Games, which feature snowboarding and skiing stunt competitions, also will be Shazam-enabled. The Shazam app identifies content, such as a TV program or song, using an audio-recognition algorithm.

"Shazam for TV will help us create a more connected experience for fans by bringing the great music and culture of the event, as well as photo galleries and highlights, to our fans who can't make it to Aspen," ESPN senior vice president of marketing Carol Kruse said.

