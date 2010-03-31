ESPN To Reveal Details Of 3D Network At NAB Show

ESPN will show footage and share details of its upcoming 3D Network at the NAB Show in Las Vegas next month. In a Content Theatre panel discussion titled "ESPN: Scoring a Field Goal in S3D Sports" some of the initiatives key architects will discuss the creative and technical lessons have learned producing sports in stereoscopic 3D.

The panel, moderated by B&C Technology Editor Glen Dickson, includes ESPN VP of Emerging Technologies Andrew Bailey, ESPN X Games Coordinating Producer Phil Orlins, PACE CEO and Cinematographer Vince Pace, and ESPN VP of Production Enhancements and Interactive TV Bob Toms. The discussion takes place Apr. 12 at 3 p.m. in Room N109.

ESPN successfully shot last year's Ohio State-USC football game in 3D. On June 11, the network is launching the continent's first all 3D sports TV network, ESPN 3D, starting with the South Africa vs. Mexico FIFA World Cup match. The network will air 25 World Cup matches, Summer X Games, college basketball and football and the BCS National Championship game.

"ESPN is already at the leading edge of content delivery, and with this new network ESPN will literally give fans the chance to see their favorite sports in a new dimension," said Chris Brown, executive VP of conventions and business operations for the NAB Show, in a statement. "We are thrilled to be presenting such timely and exciting content at the 2010 NAB Show."