ESPN Relies on Arqiva for World Cup SNG Needs

U.K.-based transmission provider Arqiva is supplying a range of satellite newsgathering (SNG) equipment for ESPN's coverage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa that begins this month.



They include two HD SNG trucks; two SD SNGs; one HD&SD production SNG truck; two TVRO (television receive-only) units; and an HD flyaway. The SNGs, all fully crewed by Arqiva engineers, will transmit news content back to ESPN's location at the International Broadcast Center in Johannesburg.



As previously reported by B&C, ESPN will have nine newsgathering crews equipped with Panasonic P2 file-based camcorders canvassing World Cup venues in the cities of Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Mangaung/Bloemfontein, Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, Nelspruit, Polokwane, Rustenburg and Tshwane/Pretoria.



"We are delighted that ESPN has chosen Arqiva to support their distribution of this prestigious sporting event to audiences around the world," said Arqiva EVP Jon Kirchner in a statement. "By deploying the bulk of our extensive SNG fleet and personnel to South Africa we are ensuring that our customers have direct access to the highest levels of Arqiva service throughout the tournament."