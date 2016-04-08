ESPN: Record Digital Viewership for First Round of Masters

The April 7 telecast of the first round of the Masters Golf Tournament brought in record digital viewership, according to ESPN, with the event on WatchESPN drawing an average minute audience of 40,100 and a total of 10.8 million minutes viewed.

Both numbers were a 3% increase over the first round from the 2015 Masters, ESPN noted.

As far as the broadcast itself, the first round earned a 1.7 rating with an average of 2.4 million viewers, ESPN said, pointing to Nielsen Fast National numbers. That’s compared to a 2.2 rating and an average of 3.2 million viewers in 2015. Both still trailed far behind the records set by the first round of the 2010 Masters, which averaged nearly 5 million viewers and earned a 3.4 rating.

The April 7 telecast saw its most viewers between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. with 2.7 million.

ESPN’s live coverage of the Masters ends April 8.