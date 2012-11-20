ESPN Reboots Xbox 'TV Everywhere' App

ESPN and Microsoft officially launched WatchESPN for the

Xbox 360 game console, with the full lineup of the sports programmer's TV Everywhere

service -- but it's currently available only to users of five participating pay

TV providers.

The app now provides content from all of ESPN's networks,

including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3 and ESPN Goal Line/Buzzer Beater, through

to subscribers of Microsoft's Xbox Live Gold subscription service ($60 per

year). The companies announced plans

to launch WatchESPN on Xbox in June.

Currently, WatchESPN is available to about 40 million

households that receive ESPN's linear networks as part of their video

subscription from Comcast Xfinity TV, Time Warner Cable, Bright House Networks,

Verizon FiOS TV and Midcontinent Communications. Users also can access the

service online at WatchESPN.com and on smartphones and tablets via the

WatchESPN app.

Xbox Live Gold members who aren't subscribers of those five

TV operators have access to ESPN.com video-on-demand clips and highlights, but

not the live games.

