ESPN Reboots Xbox 'TV Everywhere' App
ESPN and Microsoft officially launched WatchESPN for the
Xbox 360 game console, with the full lineup of the sports programmer's TV Everywhere
service -- but it's currently available only to users of five participating pay
TV providers.
The app now provides content from all of ESPN's networks,
including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3 and ESPN Goal Line/Buzzer Beater, through
to subscribers of Microsoft's Xbox Live Gold subscription service ($60 per
year). The companies announced plans
to launch WatchESPN on Xbox in June.
Currently, WatchESPN is available to about 40 million
households that receive ESPN's linear networks as part of their video
subscription from Comcast Xfinity TV, Time Warner Cable, Bright House Networks,
Verizon FiOS TV and Midcontinent Communications. Users also can access the
service online at WatchESPN.com and on smartphones and tablets via the
WatchESPN app.
Xbox Live Gold members who aren't subscribers of those five
TV operators have access to ESPN.com video-on-demand clips and highlights, but
not the live games.
