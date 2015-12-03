ESPN Mobile App Stitches in WatchESPN

Expanding the reach of its TV Everywhere platform, ESPN said it mobile app for iOS 9 and Android smartphones and tablets now provides integrated support for WatchESPN's live streams.

The feature, sort of an app-within-an-app, was put into play ahead of the conclusion of the college football regular season, bowl games and the College Football Playoff, ESPN said. After logging in with their pay-TV credentials, users can access live streams through a new, rebranded “WatchESPN” tab or by tapping “Watch Live” on specific game page. Playback on the iPad will offer picture-in-picture, enabling users to navigate other areas of the app while they are watching a live stream.

ESPN also offers WatchESPN, an authenticated offering that requires a pay TV subscription, as a separate app on iOS and Android mobile devices, Web browsers, Roku players and Roku TVs, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox 360 and Xbox One, and Amazon Fire tablets.

