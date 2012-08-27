ESPN Livens Up College Football App

ESPN has redesigned its free second-screen

college football app for the 2012 season, adding new features including

in-progress video highlights and other enhanced content in a bid to boost

viewer engagement.

The sports programmer said the ESPN College Football app,

previously called ESPN Bowl Bound, was built from scratch for both Android and

Apple iOS devices.

The new app provides video-clip highlights of key plays from

select games within a minute of the live action on the field; alerts for

scoring plays, potential upsets and breaking news; customizable scoreboards;

and access to live games on the programmer's WatchESPN "TV

Everywhere" video service. The app also is designed to keep college

gridiron fans connected year-round with news, video and alerts for all 124 of

the NCAA's Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools.

"We think the responsiveness and in-progress elements

of the app will deliver a unique and indispensable game-day experience for

college football fans," Jay Lee, senior director of product development

for ESPN Digital Media, said in a statement. "We've also combined the

unmatched depth of ESPN's college football content across platforms with highly

customizable features to keep fans informed and engaged 24/7 year-round, not

just on game days."

