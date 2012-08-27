ESPN Livens Up College Football App
ESPN has redesigned its free second-screen
college football app for the 2012 season, adding new features including
in-progress video highlights and other enhanced content in a bid to boost
viewer engagement.
The sports programmer said the ESPN College Football app,
previously called ESPN Bowl Bound, was built from scratch for both Android and
Apple iOS devices.
The new app provides video-clip highlights of key plays from
select games within a minute of the live action on the field; alerts for
scoring plays, potential upsets and breaking news; customizable scoreboards;
and access to live games on the programmer's WatchESPN "TV
Everywhere" video service. The app also is designed to keep college
gridiron fans connected year-round with news, video and alerts for all 124 of
the NCAA's Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools.
"We think the responsiveness and in-progress elements
of the app will deliver a unique and indispensable game-day experience for
college football fans," Jay Lee, senior director of product development
for ESPN Digital Media, said in a statement. "We've also combined the
unmatched depth of ESPN's college football content across platforms with highly
customizable features to keep fans informed and engaged 24/7 year-round, not
just on game days."
