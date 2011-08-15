ESPN Launches New 'Baseball Tonight' Studio

ESPN has completed a new studio entirely devoted to baseball coverage that will go live with the broadcast of Baseball Tonight show at 10 p.m. ET, Aug.15.

The 5,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility is ESPN's largest studio dedicated to just one sport.

"The new set is cutting edge, functional and a unique blend of contemporary and traditional design, much like the game," said Jed Drake, senior vice president and executive producer, in a statement. "We're excited by the opportunities it offers to enhance the viewer experience."

Highlights of the new studio include seven 70-inch LCD monitors and 19 40-inch LCD monitors, all of which can handle separate video streams.

The anchor desk will contain three seamless monitors which can include graphics, headshots and logos.

The set also includes two gigantic LED displays measuring eight feet, six inches by 12 feet, six inches to showcase standings, results and graphics.

In addition, the large studio features an enhanced demo field that contains a mock baseball diamond and a pitcher's mound.